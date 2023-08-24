Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Was there a way to save Horseshoe Bay?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13, it was down to Nancy and her friends to keep the town safe from the sins.

However, they had to contend with Nancy's biggest discovery yet, one that could make or break her relationship with Ace.

As the drama intensified, romance was off the charts for another couple.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.