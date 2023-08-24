Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Was there a way to save Horseshoe Bay?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13, it was down to Nancy and her friends to keep the town safe from the sins.

Turning The Lights Off - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13

However, they had to contend with Nancy's biggest discovery yet, one that could make or break her relationship with Ace.

As the drama intensified, romance was off the charts for another couple.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Ryan: Hey, where’s Jean? Is she okay?
Carson: Yeah, she’s at her sister’s in Camden, avoiding this cold snap, so she’s safe. And yes, we spoke. She said she wants to keep the pregnancy. I told her I’m totally on board with being a dad again, so it’s all copacetic.

Nancy: Our best bet for saving the town from the sin fog is in the Historical Society.
Nick: What if Callie’s in there?
Bess: Then she better bring her worst.
George: She hosed Horseshoe Bay with 200 years of sin fog, ruining its ability to call to the sin eater. How is that not her worst?

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13

