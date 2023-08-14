Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Fashionably Absent

How did Sai become one of the most popular content creators?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 5, she opened up to the ladies about her journey.

Meanwhile, Erin and Jessel's friendship continued to be put to the test and Brynn and Sai were forced to pick sides.

Elsewhere, Jessel hosted a charity event that featured the season's biggest argument.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.