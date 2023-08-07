Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 14 Episode 4

Did the ladies manage to repair their relationships after the trip to the Hamptons?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 4, Jenna was still reeling after the way she was treated for leaving Erin's home.

Meanwhile, Brynn shed light on her upbringing and felt like it bonded her with some of the ladies.

Elsewhere, Sai and Jessel had an argument with someone they thought was their friend.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.