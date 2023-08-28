Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: You Wreath What You Sow

Did the ladies begin to understand Jessel?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 7, her actions left some of the women questioning everything.

Meanwhile, Sai helped Jenna cast models for her false eyelash line.

Elsewhere, Brynn helped her ex-fiance shop for luxury classic cars.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.