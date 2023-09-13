Billy the Kid: War is Brewing in the West in Shocking Season 2 Trailer

Billy the Kid? More like Billy the Crisis Averter!

MGM+ on Wednesday unveiled the key art and official trailer for Billy the Kid Season 2, and it promises to be filled with action.

Seriously, we need the second season right now.

"The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America's most infamous outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring," the streaming service teases.

"When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life."

"The other side has the advantage," Billy declares in the action-packed trailer.

"You're farmers," he adds.

"Jesse Evans and his gang are all practiced killers."

It seems like Billy will have his work cut out for him in his quest for unity for the people he cares about.

The mission will surely have devastating consequences for everyone involved, which should send things in a very different direction.

Creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television).

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures.

Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Billy the Kid stars Tom Blyth in the titular role, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty, Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger, and Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith.

The cast is rounded out by Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson, Ian Tracey as Frank Baker, Jonah Collier as young Billy the Kid, Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy, Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim, and Guillermo Alonso as Melquiades Segura.

Also starring is Shaun Benson as Riley, Christie Burke as Barbara Jones, Chad Rook as James Dolan, Brendan Fletcher as George Coe, Joey Batey as Patrick McCarty, Alex Roe as Pat Garrett, and Horatio James as Charlie Bowdre.

Billy the Kid Season 2 will debut on Sunday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

