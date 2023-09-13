For All Mankind Season 4 Blasts Off Into the Millennium This November

TV's most underrated drama has pinned down a return date.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that For All Mankind Season 4 will return to the air on Friday, November 10, 2023.

One new episode will be available on the premiere date, with additional episodes made available weekly.

For All Mankind Season 4 will wrap its run on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The next chapter of the out-of-this-world drama series will pick up eight years from For All Mankind Season 3.

Obviously, a lot has changed as the series takes us into a different era.

"Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners," the logline teases.

"Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars."

"But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards," Apple TV+ adds.

The ensemble cast returning for For All Mankind Season 4 includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña.

New series regulars include Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award winner Moore and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert.

Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The official promo for the upcoming season takes us into a very different time period, highlighting the show's willingness to reinvent itself each season.

Far too often, shows get too comfortable in their storytelling, but For All Mankind consistently challenges our expectations.

What's immediately apparent is that there's a lot at stake as many new people join familiar faces.

Will they clash? Will they be able to work together?

That's all part of the fun.

Check out the teaser trailer for the Apple TV+ hit below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.