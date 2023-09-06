Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'

After a week of rumors about their relationship status, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are setting the record straight.

The pair each shared a statement Wednesday morning to their social media accounts, confirming they are getting divorced.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" they shared on Instagram.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the statement concluded.

They turned off comments on their posts.

According to TMZ, Joe officially filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday in Miami.

The outlet had teased earlier this month that the Jonas Brothers band member was preparing to file.

The divorce filing claimed, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Joe wrote in his filing that it is "in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

The filing also states that they have a prenuptial agreement.

After nearly three years of dating, Jonas married the Game of Thrones alum in 2019.

A source recently told People that the pair had been living separate lives for months.

The tipster claimed they "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source continued.

"They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida."

"The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

The pair share two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter identified as D.J. in the divorce filing.

It's not surprising that the pair have released a statement.

With the fast-paced nature of the situation and the reports about their status, they clearly wanted to set the record straight.

What are your thoughts on the divorce filing? Are you surprised?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.