Marcia de Rousse, True Blood Star, Dead at 70

Marcia de Rousse, a veteran actress with a scene-stealing turn on HBO's True Blood, has died.

Variety reports that de Rousse died from a long illness in Altadena, Calif., on Saturday, September 2.

The actress had been vocal with fans on Facebook about her health issues, revealing in April that she'd suffered a fall at her doctor's office.

Marcia deRousse Facebook Shot

"Who knew a fall in my doctor's office would lead to my death? It caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous," she wrote.

"Can't eat, can't breathe, just general misery," de Rousse added.

Marcia De Rousse - True Blood

"Palliative care comes soon, and we wait to turn into hospice and then to die."

"Thank you all for being great friends. Love to you."

de Rousse played Dr. Patricia Ludwig on True Blood, a doctor who is called in when there's a medical emergency for supernatural beings.

Her first appearance on True Blood Season 2 found her helping Sookie (Anna Paquin).

Patricia on Season 4 - True Blood

Marcia's performance earned her a legion of fans who embraced Patricia's quick wit.

She returned two seasons later and staged another comeback during the seventh and final season.

The actress opened up in a 2009 interview with TrueBloodNet.com about how she landed on acting as a career.

"When I went to college, I believed that I was going to teach special ed, I'd really intended to do that but I walked past the theater department one day and walked in and that was it," she said, adding:

Dr. Ludwig on True Blood

"I thought, "Oh no, this is home. This is where I'm supposed to be."

De Rousse also appeared on St. Elsewhere, The Fall Giy, and Schoooled.

The actress starred alongside Gary Oldman, Kate Beckinsale, Patricia Arquette, Mathew McConaughey, and Peter Dinklage on Tiptoes on the big screen.

21 Interspecies Romances
Start Gallery

Additional big-screen credits include Under the Rainbow and The Disappointments Room, which serves as her final credit.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of Marcia de Rousse during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

