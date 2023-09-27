Pernille: Captivating Audiences with Henriette Steenstrup's Genuine Warmth

As we dive into an extraordinary fall television season, many people will seek new, engaging content to whittle away the autumn months.

Look no further than Pernille, the acclaimed Norwegian show and Viaplay exclusive starring Henriette Steenstrup, a Norwegian actress who not only created but stars in the series.

Pernille (or Pørni in its native language) is a delightful comedic drama that follows Pernille Middelthon, a working mother, as she raises three precocious kids and cares for her equally bold elderly father in the wake of a terrible family tragedy that rocked their world.

Steenstrup's poignant writing creates an instantly recognizable character who embodies the female experience while dealing with issues such as parenthood, grief, career, and dating.

Steenstrup gave us a moment of her time to talk about the show, her character, and what the future holds for Pernille.

Fresh from filming seasons four and five, her energy and passion for the show and its characters are palpable and on display in every episode of the delightful series.

"Pernille is about an everyday hero which you could relate to, which I felt kind of lacked here anyway," Henriette explains, sharing the motivation behind creating the series.

In her pursuit to tell the story of an altruist person working in public caring, Steenstrup has captured the hearts of many, painting a realistic picture of life's simultaneous chaos and beauty.

"Big dynamics in a family, and no one is ever at the same place at the same time," she describes, highlighting the show's realistic and relatable depiction of family life. Steenstrup was interested in exploring life's chaos and how, despite the worst it can offer, families find a way to survive without letting the bad times define them.

"You have a big loss in your life, but everyday life just kind of goes on. The washing machine still breaks down even if you lost your husband two weeks ago. So it's kind of this absurd world that Pernille and her family live in."

The relatability of Pernille extends to the character of Pernille herself, who, despite her flaws, showcases a robust, upfront form of communication with her family.

The heartfelt and sincere portrayal of Pernille's relationship with her family and her unwavering commitment to them despite her internal struggles resonates deeply with viewers.

Steenstrup bleeds into her portrayal of Pernille, "I don't care about the little things. I can snap at the little things and go crazy about the little things, but if there is something big going on in my kid's life, I'm going to be there and not judge them."

Part of her storytelling process is to show the family, flaws and all, easing viewers into the family dynamics.

During Pernille Season 1, Steenstrup wanted Pernille to seem put upon and almost disregarded by her family so that by Season 3, she's garnered enough sympathy that losing her temper with those she loves has been well-earned.

As Steenstrup reflects on her favorite storylines from the show, it's clear that Pernille's profoundly human and emotional aspects hold a special place in her heart.

She speaks fondly of a storyline about a child who starts speaking Swedish to blend into another family and the humorous yet relatable predicaments of Pernille's teenage character, Hannah.

These stories reflect the difference between families and the heartbreak associated with not fitting into society's ideal of a "normal" family, even when the traditional family has changed dramatically.

Henriette's skill in balancing humor with depth is evident, a delicate dance she executes seamlessly. This balance has contributed significantly to the show's success, which pleases Steenstrup immensely.

The series has exceeded expectations, resonating with a broad and diverse audience across the Nordic countries and beyond, which initially surprised Steenstrup, given Pernille is a woman in her 40s with kids.

"You kind of think it would hit with females with kids struggling to cope," she said, noting that the wide-ranging appeal surprised her. "It's teenagers, it's boys, it's men, it's couples watching something together. It's kind of broad in a way."

The worldwide allure of Pernille, bolstered by the advent of streaming, is a testament to the universal resonance of the series.

Despite cultural and geographical differences, viewers from various parts of the world find common ground in the themes explored in Pernille.

"It's a lovely experience to have audiences from countries that probably work a bit differently from the Scandinavian countries and that they still kind of recognize the dynamics and emotional things in Pernille," Steenstrup reveals.

Looking ahead to Seasons 4 and 5, Henriette teases a dramatic upcoming story, which finds Hannah embarking on a surprising educational path. After years of shirking responsibility, she's emerged on the other end and will study to be a doctor.

Steenstrup adds that Pernille's love life will also be prominent in the upcoming seasons. "The matters of the heart have to be present," she laughs.

It's evident that there will be more layers to the carefully woven tapestry of Pernille, which will further endear the Middelthon family to viewers.

Steenstrup's warmth and genuine love for storytelling shine brightly through each season, and Pernille's worldwide audience will continue to be captivated by the moving and relatable stories that she brings to life.

