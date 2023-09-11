Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Cancel Wedding, Call it Quits

at .

Another relationship that started on reality TV has ended, and this one hurts.

Weeks after rumors swirled that they'd split up, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have officially confirmed there's no future for them and have canceled their wedding.

In a letter to family and friends, Radke apologized for the confusion and confirmed the parting of ways.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth"

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," he wrote in a copy of the letter obtained by People

"We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre

"We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke added.

"The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired."

"I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

"I don't take [this] lightly," the Bravo star added.

"We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans."

Radke went on to say that people who had booked to go to the event could head to Mexico.

"I'm sorry again this has become such a mess," he wrote.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel

"Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl".

Radke proposed to Hubbard while filming Summer House Season 7 last summer, and they certainly seemed to be very much in love.

They've kept fans up to speed on all of their relationship milestones, and we're sure the breakdown of their relationship will play a big part on Summer House Season 8.

Hubbard has not addressed the split.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It"

Bravo has not set a premiere date for Summer House Season 8, but we have to imagine it will be a top priority. Look at Scandoval!

Relationship drama tends to translate to increased interest in reality TV because, for some reason, fans like to watch this reality play out.

What are your thoughts on the split?

Hit the comments.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Reality TV Quotes

She walks over to Lambert, asks for the jacket, comes home, and takes all the credit and doesn’t tell anybody that it was my idea. She took the credit for it.

Kristen

[About the photos] I asked her who took them. She’s like, “I have no idea.” She really truly loved Nate. They’re all lying to us.

Jeff

Reality TV

Reality TV Photos

Shayne
Carly Causes Trouble
Monay Sashays
Monay and Chris
Gabriel Cannon
Gathering for the Finale

Reality TV Videos

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Promo: Is Someone Poisoning Kris Jenner?
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Promo: Is Someone Poisoning Kris Jenner?
The Real Housewives of New York Promo: Who Knew Luann de Lesseps Was Drinking Again?
The Real Housewives of New York Promo: Who Knew Luann de Lesseps Was Drinking Again?
Bachelor in Paradise 2 Promo
Bachelor in Paradise 2 Promo
  1. Reality TV
  2. Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Cancel Wedding, Call it Quits