Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Cancel Wedding, Call it Quits

Another relationship that started on reality TV has ended, and this one hurts.

Weeks after rumors swirled that they'd split up, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have officially confirmed there's no future for them and have canceled their wedding.

In a letter to family and friends, Radke apologized for the confusion and confirmed the parting of ways.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," he wrote in a copy of the letter obtained by People.

"We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication."

"We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke added.

"The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired."

"I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

"I don't take [this] lightly," the Bravo star added.

"We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans."

Radke went on to say that people who had booked to go to the event could head to Mexico.

"I'm sorry again this has become such a mess," he wrote.

"Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl".

Radke proposed to Hubbard while filming Summer House Season 7 last summer, and they certainly seemed to be very much in love.

They've kept fans up to speed on all of their relationship milestones, and we're sure the breakdown of their relationship will play a big part on Summer House Season 8.

Hubbard has not addressed the split.

Bravo has not set a premiere date for Summer House Season 8, but we have to imagine it will be a top priority. Look at Scandoval!

Relationship drama tends to translate to increased interest in reality TV because, for some reason, fans like to watch this reality play out.

What are your thoughts on the split?

Hit the comments.

