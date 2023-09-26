TV Ratings: The Irrational Improves on Quantum Leap; Kitchen Nightmares Returns Soft

The fall season is officially underway, and that can only mean one thing:

TV ratings are back, baby!

Viewing is more fragmented than ever, but the numbers are still a good indicator of how shows are performing.

The Irrational may have had little buzz, but it managed to outperform every Quantum Leap Season 1 episode in the 10 p.m. slot among total viewers.

The Jesse L. Martin procedural kicked off on Monday with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating.

NBC will be happy with the show improving on the sci-fi drama, which will unspool its second season on Wednesdays, beginning October 4, 2023.

The big test for The Irrational will be how it holds up in the coming weeks, but the numbers are respectable out of The Voice.

Yes, The Voice is back, and it managed 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, right on par with its two prior premieres.

With ratings slipping across the board, these numbers are very good.

There were some reservations about how the long-running reality TV hit would be received after saying goodbye to Blake Shelton.

Armed with Rebe McEntire, the series has more life than ever.

FOX's unscripted line-up got off to a so-so start.

Kitchen Nightmares returned after a nine-year hiatus to just 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

There was a lot of enthusiasm for the comeback season of the Gordon Ramsey hit, but it looks like many people forgot it was back on the air.

The good news? FOX's unscripted series tends to close the gap on its competitors in delayed viewing, so we'll reserve further judgment until we have more data.

The premiere of Special Forces: The World's Toughest Test Season 2 was also nothing to write home about at 1.4 million/0.3 rating.

There was nothing unusual to report for The CW with its comedy imports Son of a Critch (0.3 million), Run the Burbs (0.2 million), and Children Ruin Everything (0.2 million).

Over on CBS, the NCIS marathon averaged 2.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating across three hours.

ABC dominated the competition, with Monday Night Football securing 8.8 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.