The Cleaning Lady Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The Cleaning Lady has brought intrigue, action, and romance since it debuted on FOX in 2022.

The addicting crime drama was developed by Miranda Kwok and followed Thony De La Rhosa’s struggles in Las Vegas. Her young son had a rare blood disorder, and she couldn’t afford treatment unless she worked for the mob and they helped her.

During The Cleaning Lady Season 2, Thony grew even deeper into the crime world to save Luca, but that had severe consequences. While it was sometimes frustrating to see her make those mistakes and see others pay for them, we’re eager to see what’s next for everyone.

Luckily, FOX renewed The Cleaning Lady for a third season in February 2023.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” said Michael Thorn. FOX Entertainment President.

“The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, has expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, added. “The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season.”

Let’s discuss everything we know about The Cleaning Lady Season 3. Remember to bookmark this page since we’ll update it as we get more news.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3: Release Date

There is no exact return date yet, but it’s scheduled to return midseason 2024.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we’re unsure if the show will premiere in the winter or the spring or if any writing occurred before the strike hit.

We’re only relieved that the series is guaranteed to return, and we’ll get more Thony and Arman adventures.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3: Who Will Be Returning?

The Cleaning Lady experienced a few changes. Most importantly, Jeannine Renshaw replaced Melissa Carter as one of the series's executive producers.

Additionally, Oliver Hudson’s Garrett Miller was killed off in The Cleaning Lady Season 2 finale because Miranda Kwok and Melissa Carter wanted to show severe consequences and show that Garrett wouldn’t be around to pick up the pieces.

The rest of the main cast includes the following:

Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Adan Canto as Arman Morales

Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca

Sean Lew as Chris

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Eva De Dominici as Nadia

Faith Bryant as Jaz

Since they will probably keep the FBI aspect, Liza Weil may recur as Katherine too.

What Will The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Be About?

The Cleaning Lady loves an exciting cliffhanger, and the biggest one came during The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 when Thony couldn’t give the FBI Robert for Fiona’s release since Nadia murdered him.

While little is known about next season, it’s safe to speculate that Thony’s main goal will be rescuing Fiona from deportation and returning to the United States.

We spent much of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 with Arman torn between Thony and Nadia, and Season 3 may continue that. Both women have risen to power, and Nadia knows how Arman feels about Thony.

He would do anything for her, which may prove dangerous, depending on how they must get Fiona back.

Getting inside Arman’s mindset and exploring his feelings as he tries to reclaim his rightful power and place in the company could prove interesting.

How Many Episodes Will The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Have?

So far, The Cleaning Lady Season 1 had ten episodes, and The Cleaning Lady Season 2 featured 12 episodes. We can speculate that Season 3 will have around the same amount.

That’s the ideal number of episodes to craft an intriguing storyline arc and keep audiences interested without writing many filler episodes.

Is There a Trailer for The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

Unfortunately, we're left without a trailer since little is known about the new season.

We will update this section when we get a teaser or trailer video.

Where Can You Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

When The Cleaning Lady returns, you can watch the series on FOX.

If you want to check out the first two seasons while waiting for new episodes, you can binge them on Hulu.

We covered both seasons of The Cleaning Lady at TV Fanatic, so check out The Cleaning Lady reviews and check back for the latest updates.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.