Watch Survivor Online: Season 45 Episode 1

What twists were unleashed on the game?

On Survivor Season 45 Episode 1, eighteen new castaways were abandoned on the islands of Fiji.

Their aim was to adapt to the environment and prepare for the first tribal council.

However, many believed they knew the trajectory of the game, until Jeff revealed this would be a season unlike any other.

Who went home?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.