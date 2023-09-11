Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Nothing Vanilla About Anguilla

Did Jenna and Sai manage to find some common ground?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 9, the pair continued to be at odds over what they shared with the group.

Meanwhile, Jessel opened up about her upbringing and how it shaped her into who she is today.

However, some of the women felt she fabricated parts of her past.

Elsewhere, Erin and Brynn finally had it out about the latter's behavior at her party.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.