Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 14 Episode 8

How did the ladies manage to navigate another big bust-up in the group before the cast trip?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 8, the holidays arrived and the ladies met with family and friends.

However, Sai's comments about Jenna saying her businesses on the TV screen rubbed Jenna the wrong way.

Meanwhile, Brynn connected with her brother in Los Angeles, while Jenna met up with her own family.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.