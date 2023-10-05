Hell's Kitchen Sneak Peek: The Red Team Experiences Ramsay's Wrath!

Oh, how the mighty have fallen already!

Anyone who watches Hell's Kitchen knows that you can get torn to shreds just as quickly as you are to get praised.

And that appears to be the case for the Red Team.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, and it seems the Red Team are in for the full wrath of Gordon Ramsay.

And Claudia may be in the center of that with all of her awkwardness.

When we last left things on Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 1, the Red Team had the advantage over the Blue Team and managed to impress Gordon with their signature dishes.

It contributed to the team spending time with Ramsay and sharing a delicious meal with him.

Well, the Red Team's luck must've run out.

In Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 2, aptly titled "Tad Overwhelming," tensions will arise among the teams as the contestants must choose which of their teammates makes the best scallops.

But things get more intense when the two teams have their first dinner service that borders on disaster. Both teams screw up royally with a mishmash of raw meats and terrible communication.

And while it could be anyone's to lose at this rate, or exclusive gives the impression that the Red Team could really be in danger during this one.

In the clip, Gordon Ramsay is once again fed up with what they've produced and the service that they had.

It's not Hell's Kitchen until Chef Ramsay is bordering on cussing everyone out and kicking them out of the kitchen, and that seems to be the case with the Red Team this time around.

It appears that Ramsay's final straw with the Red Team is Claudia nervously chuckling about something or another.

During Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 1, we saw that Claudia has a bad habit of laughing when she's nervous, which irked her teammates.

But this time, her nervous laughter is Ramsay's last straw as it prompts him to kick the Red Team out of the kitchen, giving up on having a great service.

And as usual, he lets them know that they must choose their weakest team members to face elimination.

What are the odds that Claudia may be a name the Red Team floats around after all of this? It's not looking good for her?

Will Claudia be laughing her way home? We'll have to see!

Get a look at this tense clip below!

And tune into Hell's Kitchen tonight at 8/7c on FOX!

