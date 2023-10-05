Watch Survivor Online: Season 45 Episode 2

Who accepted the game-changing twist?

On Survivor Season 45 Episode 2, one person from each tribe hopped on a boat to go to a secret island.

Meanwhile, tribes had to find the key to victory in the immunity challenge to unlock the fishing gear reward.

Who rose to the top spit and offered up some perks to the people they cared about the most?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.