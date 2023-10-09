Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: A Night at Swingers

Did everyone ask too many questions?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 13, couples night, hosted by Erin and her husband, put Jessel in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Ubah shared a secret with Sai that threatened a friendship.

Elsewhere, Jenna took her son shopping while Sai shared a heartwarming moment with her aunt.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.