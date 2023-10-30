Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Re

Did Sai manage to get some people to understand where she was coming from?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 16, the ladies continued to bicker over petty things, including Sai being hungry at events.

Meanwhile, Jessel was determined to find closure with Erin but it seemed like it was too difficult to repair the rift.

Elsewhere, Ubah set the record straight about the reason she was upset with Erin in Anguilla.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.