Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Reunion Season 14 (1)

Did Ubah manage to get through to the group about Jenna and Erin?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 15, Ubah realized Erin was talking about her and felt like Jenna was being two-faced about her.

Meanwhile, Brynn expressed her fears about motherhood to her costars.

Elsewhere, Jessel took the woman to task for questions about her marriage.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.