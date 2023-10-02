Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Did Ubah manage to bring the women together?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Episode 12, the women returned to New York with the drama from the trip changing everything.

Meanwhile, Sai and Erin, and their husbands planned a spicy double date.

Elsewhere, Brynn played wingwoman to Jenna, but it became clear that Jenna had higher standards than most of the women who wanted to date her.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.