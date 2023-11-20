NBC Hits the Ground Running with New Shows in December! When are Your Faves Returning?

NBC is wasting no time getting their beloved programming back on the air.

That’s right. NBC is coming out swinging, with all of their most lauded programming returning in January, which will give them a significant leg up over the competition.

Their careful planning for Fall 2023 has already put them at the forefront.

NBC had more original scripted programming than any other major broadcaster, so the network heads into midseason #1 in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo in overall programming, as well as being #1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming.

Among all programming, NBC has six of the 10 top shows this season in total viewers as well as the top three dramas – Found, The Irrational, and Quantum Leap, and you’ve been able to read about them in depth at TV Fanatic.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman NBCUniversal Entertainment.

NBC has big things in store for Jon Cryer’s Extended Family, which receives a special debut on Saturday, December er 23 at 8/7c, immediately after the highly contested NFL game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

But that’s not all! Following Extended Family, court returns to session with a special holiday episode of Night Court at 8:30 p.m.

That’s not a surprise since Night Court, which stars Melissa Rauch and multi-Emmy Award winner John Larroquette, was the #1 new comedy of the 2022-23 season.

New Year’s Day has traditionally signified the return of shows after the holiday season, and NBC delivers here, too, with the premiere of the new unscripted series America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

In this latest iteration of the hit franchise, similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts, picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations, and fan favorites from America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.

The next day, Tuesday, Jan. 2, both Night Court and Extended Family will settle into their normal 8/7c and 8:30 p.m. timeslots, respectively. La Brea Season 3 goes back to the prehistoric age on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9/8c. and serves as a lead-in to the season’s final two episodes of the hit fall drama Found.

It was previously announced that La Brea would get a final truncated season, and now we know that there are six episodes remaining to finish out the tale.

Briefcases are opened, and lives are changed as the iconic game show Deal or No Deal goes tropical. Hosted by Magic Mike and True Blood star Joe Manganiello, Deal or No Deal Island features 13 players competing for huge amounts of cash in a season-long, fully immersive competition.

The series will premiere with a 90-minute special at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, before moving to its regularly scheduled timeslot on Monday, March 4 at 10/9c.

To the excitement of its immense fan base, #OneChicago, TV’s highest-rated drama franchise, returns Wednesday, Jan. 17. Chicago Med will lead off at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., last season’s #1 drama in the 18-49 demo.

The following night on Thursday, Jan. 18, Dick’s Wolf’s other powerhouse franchise is back as well. Law & Order starts it off at 8/7c, followed by the 25th season of Law & Order: SVU, and concludes with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The Irrational, which is this season’s #1 drama in total viewers (L7), will resume with the final four episodes of its first season beginning Monday, Jan. 29 at 10/9c.

The Voice returns Monday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c. for its season premiere featuring three-time Grammy Award winner Dan + Shay as the show’s first-ever coaching duo. Also returning to the swiveling red chairs are Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper.

In addition to their curated linear timeslots, all shows will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Previously announced shows that have yet to be dated include the remaining episodes of this season’s Quantum Leap, Lopez vs. Lopez, The Weakest Link, Password, That’s My Jam, and The Wall.

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of the season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Time period premiere)

