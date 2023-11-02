Watch Survivor Online: Season 45 Episode 6

Which castaway rolled their way to a win in the immunity challenge?

On Survivor Season 45 Episode 6, everyone was at risk as the merge approached.

Then, a comment from one day came back to haunt one of the castaways, leading to an explosive spat at Tribal Council.

Elsewhere, a new twist was unleashed into the game, paving the way for the mother of all confrontations.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!#

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.