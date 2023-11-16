Watch Survivor Online: Season 45 Episode 8

Who got a much-needed boost thanks to the Big Brother auction?

On Survivor Season 45 Episode 8, castaways needed to fuel up to keep going in the game.

With an immunity challenge on the horizon that brought us nearer to the final nine, who got the best winnings?

Elsewhere, Jeff revealed a shocking detail about the finale that changed everything.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.