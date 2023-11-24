Watch Survivor Online: Season 45 Episode 9

Who dominated the three-part challenge?

On Survivor Season 45 Episode 9, it was all hands on deck to make the right calls to remain in contention for the winnings.

However, a last-minute switcheroo left everyone questioning whether another idol could be in play and upend the game.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events found an alliance imploding and a surprising friendship forming.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.