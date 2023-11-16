Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Hellevator

Did Sutton manage to get through to the ladies about her meltdown?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 4, her costars were taken aback by her actions.

Meanwhile, Erika called out someone she thought was looking down at her in an elevator.

Elsewhere, Dorit and Garcelle wanted Kyle to be open and honest about the state of her marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.