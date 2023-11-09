Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online Las Vegas

What happened to Sutton?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 3, she was less than thrilled with Erika's performance at Magic Mike.

As the ladies scrambled to get intel, a shocking secret changed everything.

Meanwhile, Erika treated the group to the VIP experience for Crystal's 40th.

Garcelle revisited an old argument with Dorit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.