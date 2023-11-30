Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Ring Around the Rumor

What did Denise's arrival do to the party's vibe?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 6, Denise stunned her former co-stars by returning for Kyle's dinner party.

However, everyone struggled to comprehend why she came back after some wild allegations.

Meanwhile, Kyle was put on the spot about her relationship with Morgan and marital woes.

Elsewhere, Erika tried to clear up her public image.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.