Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 13 Episode 2

Did Erika issue a mea culpa?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 2, tensions mounted over her throwing Dorit and PK's marital woes into the mix at BravoCon.

Meanwhile, PK had an anniversary surprise in store for his wife that changed everything she thought she knew about him.

Elsewhere, Sutton sought help from a matchmaker but soon realized that finding Mr. Right wasn't going to be an easy task.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.