Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 13 Episode 7

Was there a resolution for any of the women?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Episode 7, tensions mounted when Kyle and Sutton's friendship went up in smoke.

Meanwhile, Denise tried to get her own back on Erika, years after running her off the show.

As the party intensified, so did questions about Kyle and Mauricio's marriage.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.