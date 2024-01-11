Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Who Wants To Be The Leader?

Butta is coming together, but the struggles are evident.

Jukebox's new girl group has a lot of talent, but something is missing when it comes to turning them from three strangers into a marketable group. And N'kiyah can see the writing on the wall.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic from Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6, N'Kiyah rips into the three girls as she lays out the problem and challenges them to fix it.

Even though we know that, ultimately, this won't lead Jukebox to her big break in the entertainment business, it's still fascinating to see how this chapter of her story plays out.

Jukebox has a massive amount of talent, and it's why she was chosen out of so many others to begin the journey alongside Crystal and Iesha. But it's fairly clear there's not a lot of camaraderie amongst the girls.

Jukebox and Iesha have bonded from the start, but Crystal seems much less interested in getting to know the girls and more interested in being front and center.

Butta is very reminiscent of many other girl groups from the 90s. Think TLC, SWV, and Total.

All had three women, all with distinct voices, who brought something unique to the group.

And there was always a leader or at least one who was perceived to be by the audience.

As you'll see in the clip below, N'Kiyah has been wondering who would step up to be that leader.

Be the face. Be the one front and center, willing to accept the praise and also shoulder the blame.

When you think of teenage Jukebox, a leader may not be the thing that comes to mind first, if only because we've never seen her in a position where she's had to step into that role.

She's also surrounded by very strong-willed, loud personalities who would run to the position before she had a minute to consider if it suited her.

If Butta wants to make an impact, they must figure out how to become a team.

They can't be three individuals singing and dancing together.

They'll need to become three voices merging as one.

Time will tell if they can reach those heights, but right now, it's evident there's still a lot of work to be done before they see any rewards.

Elsewhere during this hour, we'll deal with the fallout from Unique's death, as we'll see Pernessa and Raq facing off.

Poor Pernessa has been entirely in the dark this whole season, but since Ronnie tipped her off to what Unique and Raq have been up to, it's not surprising to see her land on Raq's doorstep looking for answers.

But coming at Raq means not missing, so Pernessa better come prepared.

What else is up outside of Pernessa's surprise visit?

Raq will come face-to-face with Lou-Lou for the first time this season, and expect fireworks between the siblings whose relationship has imploded since Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

We'll also see the continued struggles between Kanan and Famous as their friendship continues to fracture as the two grow up and grow apart.

As Kanan moves closer and closer to the adult Kanan, it's hard to see where his relationship with Famous goes.

The two are not on the same page.

Before the explosive new hour, please check out the clip below and leave all your predictions in the comment section!

Trust us when we say this is one you won't want to miss!

Make sure you head back here after the episode airs on Starz to read all our thoughts.

You can also catch up with all our past Power Book III: Raising Kanan reviews.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on Starz on Fridays at 8/7c on Starz and on the Starz app.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.