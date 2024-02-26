Hacks Season 3: Release Date, Cast Plot and Everything We Know

Get ready for more laughs from Max's acclaimed comedy about comedians,

Hacks is a women-led series in which a young, struggling comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) serves as an assistant for and occasionally clashes with a famous, older stand-up comedian (Jean Smart).

The two bicker frequently, although various events have led them to get along better.

Hacks is gearing up for its third season. Here's everything we know about the long-awaited return of the comedy series.

Has Hacks Been Renewed for Season 3?

A third-season renewal of Hacks was announced in June of 2022, shortly after the second season aired.

“We congratulate Hacks’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content of what was then HBO Max, said at the time of the renewal.

"We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

The show has been nominated for 15 Emmys for its first two seasons, with Smart winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for each of Hacks' first two seasons. The series has also won Emmys for writing.

In addition, Hacks won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy in 2022, with Smart also winning for Best Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy.

Hacks Season 3 Release Date

Max has not announced a set release date for the third season of Hacks, although the series' official Instagram account said in January that Hacks will return in the spring.

"Steppin' on out. Hacks returns this spring on Max," the post says.

It has been a long wait for new Hacks episodes for several reasons.

Hacks' first season aired in 2021, and its second in 2022. The production paused briefly in February 2023 when Smart was recovering from a heart procedure. Later on, in 2023, production shut down again due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

Following those setbacks, which meant no Hacks in 2023, the show is indeed on track to return in the coming months.

Hacks has been gone so long that the last time it debuted new episodes, the streaming service that hosts it was still known as HBO Max.

How Did Hacks Season 2 End?

The second season of Hacks mainly concerned the fallout from the end of the first, when Ava sent an email trashing Deborah to a pair of TV producers and wished very much for Deborah not to ever discover it.

Meanwhile, Deborah found herself preparing a new show of original stand-up comedy material, which was much more personal and confessional than most of what she had performed for most of her career up to that point.

Highlights of the second season also included Deborah looking for a new stand-up venue after she was bought out of her previous one. Later, Deborah offered a sexually harassing male comedian over $1 million if he agreed to quit the business.

Plus, we got a bit more backstory about Deborah's bitter feud with her estranged sister and what led to it.

The season ultimately concluded with a big stand-up performance by Deborah, which Ava flew back from California to attend.

At the very end of the season, Deborah fires Ava so she can have the opportunity to strike out on her own.

Hacks Season 3 Episodes

Max has not yet announced an episode count for the third season of Hacks.

The series' first season consisted of ten episodes, while the second season had eight.

The first two seasons each saw two new episodes arriving each week, but Max has not yet announced whether that release format will continue in the third season.

Hacks Season 3 Plot (and Spoilers)

Judging by the official description, Hacks will feature a time jump between the second and third seasons.

"A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles," Max said in a statement reported by the Hollywood Trade Press.

Hacks Season 3 Returning Cast

Award-winning Jean Smart will return as Deborah Vance, and Hanna Einbinder will return as Ava. Those are certainties.

Others returning include Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Christopher McDonald as Marty, Rose Abdoo as Josefina, Mark Indelicato as Damien, Kaitlin Olson as DJ, and Lorenza Izzo as Ruby.

Also returning and promoted to series regular status are Megan Stalter as Kayla and Paul W Downs as Jimmy, which makes sense as with Jimmy comes his assistant Kayla.

Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs have been added as full series regulars for the third season of Hacks, Variety reported on February 21.

Downs plays the manager of both lead characters, while Stalter is his assistant.

Downs' character, Jimmy, is known for his exasperation with his clients, while Stalter's character, Kayla, is known for her inappropriate office behavior.

Both performers have been part of the show from the beginning, and Downs is its co-creator and co-showrunner. Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky are the series' other two co-creators.

Olson, best known as Sweet Dee on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has a recurring role as Deborah's daughter on Hacks. McDonald plays Deborah's casino boss and sometime lover.

Hacks Season 3 Trailer

There has not yet been a trailer released for Season 3 of Hacks.

However, that Instagram announcement did include a teaser photo of the lead characters' feet in two very different pairs of shoes.

What does that mean? Well, life is full of tradeoffs. Sometimes, to follow your dream, you have to take a side gig. Or sometimes, you take a lesser gig in the meantime while you rise to the top.

Yeah, we really don't know. But we're eager to find out!

Where to Watch Hacks

The first two seasons of Hacks remain available to stream on Max, and that's exactly where you'll find Season 3!

Are you excited for Hack to return?

Hit the comments below and share your thoughts on all things Hacks!

Stephen Silver is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow more of his work on his Substack The SS Ben Hecht, by Stephen Silver.You can follow him on X.