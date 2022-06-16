Hacks Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Jean Smart's thrilling comedy series, Hacks, is sticking around.

HBO Max on Thursday confirmed a third season renewal.

The streaming service cites a new daily high for the series on the day of its Season 2 premiere.

It was 125% above its series premiere, which is a great sign that new people found the show in-between seasons.

Growth in viewership is crucial to the success of any series, and if the critical acclaim and awards love continues, it could continue to grow.

The series won Emmy AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG®, WGA, and GLAAD awards.

The second season, which explores the evolving dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), premiered to critical acclaim on May 12 and is streaming now on HBO Max.

HACKS stars Jean Smart, an Emmy®, SAG Awards®, and Critics Choice Awards winner, along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys® for the first season.

Cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo also star.

The second season introduced new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We congratulate HACKS’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television.

We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television:

"The first two seasons of HACKS — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen —gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply.

We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."

News of the renewal will be welcomed by fans, especially with Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly in cost-cutting mode.

HBO Max recently canceled both Raised by Wolves and Made for Love after their second seasons, despite positive reviews.

The streaming service dropped the teaser and premiere date for Pretty Little Liars reboot Original Sin this week, confirming a July 28 premiere.

