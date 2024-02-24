The Bear Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Everyone is excited for The Bear's return, and we're sharing everything we know so far.

The Bear Season 3 finale was one that left us feeling trapped in the walk-in along with Jeremy White.

Watching Carmy work through past trauma was an insight for viewers as we learned the death of Mikey was not the only trauma that contributed to his mental instability. Past

The Bear's opening was a chaotic scene with a roller coaster of emotions for the cast and viewers.

Carmy's fixation on his failures that are really stemming from his overthinking will make for a long-awaited Season 3. Here is everything we know.

The show's scary, accurate depiction of kitchen culture and the cooking life has racked up many Emmy awards and nominations.

Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 75th Emmy Awards, and Ayo Edebiri won Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy.

It also won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series, among many more, plus an insane amount of nominations.

Has The Bear Been Renewed?

Yes, lucky for us, The Bear has been renewed for a third season!

The renewal was confirmed on November 6, 2023, by Deadline.

Nick Grad, FX President, shared with Deadline a heartfelt compliment acknowledging Christopher Stror, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and all of the creative team's hard work and brilliant effort to put forth a show that has become a cultural phenomenon.

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," said Grad.

How Did The Bear Season 1 End?

The Bear's storyline follows young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who takes over his brother's failing sandwich shop called The Original Beef.

His now-deceased brother, Mikey, did not always do things by the book, and while it is a comfortable Chicago spot, Carmy wants to make more of it.

During the finale, the contents of Mikey's letter to Carmy are revealed. His true love for Carmy is not the only thing in the letter; along with it is a spaghetti family recipe that Carmy decides he wants to put on the menu.

The shocking twist that brought a smile to everyone's face was that when Carmy went to open cans of tomato paste in preparation to make the sauce, wads of money were found not only in that one but many more.

This gives Carmy the financial means he has been needing to rework the restaurant and really make something of it.

Carmy makes the decision to close The Original Beef and rename the restaurant The Bear.

We also saw the return of Sydney, who left after Carmy yelled at her.

How Did The Bear Season 2 End?

While finding the cash was a tremendous help, money doesn't solve all problems.

The chefs still have a long road ahead of them, and Season 2's plot follows the restaurant's fruition and how each chef is making their own personal changes to help Carmy and The Bear succeed.

Mold, falling walls, and permits are among those challenges, but with that aside, The Bear Season 2 truly follows each character's journey to becoming a better chef in uniquely different ways.

Pastry chef Marcus goes to Copenhagen to really hone his dessert-making skills and transforms them to complete accuracy and efficiency.

Richie ("cousin") finds his love for fine dining and the art of customer service. Richie struggled with the idea of transforming the Beef into an upscale dining experience.

However, after his stage (pronounced staj) at a three-star Chicago restaurant, we see how his silverware polishing and military-style experience transformed him to appreciate what he thought he never could while driving home singing Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

Sydney is determined to win the Bear a Michelin star, which comes with its own pitfall of problems that most do not realize, considering you would think that would be every chef's dream.

Carmy tells her, "You're going to have to care about everything more than anything."

Carmy finds himself falling for lost love and new character, Claire. The relationship is a nice change of scenery for Carmy and the viewers.

Their chemistry is undeniable, but unfortunately, Carmy self-destructs in the end, and now their relationship is up in the air and possibly over.

While locked in the walk-in during the opening night, Carmy replays his self-doubts and fears of failure. He thinks that he has to be unhappy to be successful, a toxic idea carried over from the last chef he worked for.

We see the true trauma that Carmy endures from past jobs and family troubles and how it has affected him mentally.

The Bear Returning Season 3 Cast

Aside from expecting our favorite regulars, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza, Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson, there have been no official announcements yet regarding guest appearances.

The Bear Season 3 Cast Additions

According to John Landgraf, FX headman, he can't reveal any guest stars.

Season 2, however, did see some extremely notable guest actors, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Gordon, and John Bernthal.

Landgraf also stated that he was as surprised as everyone else was when the Christmas episode debuted with all of its guest appearances.

The Bear Season 3 Plot

As far as what to expect from The Bear Season 3 plot line, not much has been revealed there either.

However, White did tell Variety in December that he will be meeting with different chefs to create a menu for the restaurant and thinks that the third season will be closer to the first, where we will see the return of a functioning kitchen atmosphere.

He also revealed that for Season 1, he went to culinary school and spent ample time in restaurants; while preparing for Season 2, he departed from studying how to cook and spotlighted how to put a restaurant together.

What is The Bear Season 3 Release Date

What we know for sure is that Season 3 will be released in June 2024.

Landgraf revealed the release window during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Where to Watch The Bear Season 3

It will premiere on FX and be binge-watchable on Hulu. The strategy will remain the same as the first two seasons, with Hulu releasing all episodes on the premiere date.

The Bear Season 3 Episodes

Well, once again, not much has been revealed about this either.

The Bear Season 1 had eight episodes, and The Bear Season 3 featured ten, so it's pretty safe to say we should expect to be enlightened with around 8-10 episodes for Season 3.

Is There a Season 3 Trailer?

As of now, there is no trailer for Season 3. Production for the hit is said to start in late February to early March.

But as soon as we have more information, we'll be sure to post it here.

We know how much you love The Bear, so we'll work hard to keep you updated!

