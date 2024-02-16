The Night Agent Casts The Vampire Diaries Fan Favorite

Looking for your next Michael Malarkey fix? Look no further -- the heartthrob is making his appearance on Season 2 of The Night Agent.

Malarkey has long been missed since his role as Lorenzo "Enzo" St. John on The CW"s hit series The Vampire Diaries, and we can't wait to get even more of him when The Night Agent Season 2 debuts.

Malarkey is joined by several new series regulars and guest stars, adding a new cast of characters to the beloved thriller.

New Cast Members Join The Night Agent Season 2

As reported by Variety, Malarkey isn't the only new member joining the series.

Although we are excited to see Malarkey again, we're also excited to see Keon Alexander join Malarkey as a series regular and Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps as recurring guest stars.

Of course, we can expect to see Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan return to the screen in their roles as well.

Malarkey isn't the only fan favorite returning to the screen, either; although we do love him in his role as Enzo, we have high praises for Alexander, Negahban, and Heaps as well.

Malarkey will be playing Markus, a military chief and the loyal nephew of a dictator who has been accused and convicted of war crimes by the Hague.

Alexander will play Javad, who oversees the security detail for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations and makes sure the employees are totally loyal.

Negahban will play Abbas, the wise and highly respected U.N. ambassador for Iran.

Last but certainly not least is Heaps, who will play Tomas, the elitist son of the convicted dictator who desires to return his family to power.

These four names are joining Season 2 regulars Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Arienne Mandi, and Louis Herthum, along with recurring stars Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears.

What Else Do We Know About The Night Agent Season 2?

As previously reported by TV Fanatic, The Night Agent was renewed for a second season shortly after the first season aired.

However, the show's production was impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so things came to a grinding halt for a minute.

Now that things are back up and running, we can expect more news about The Night Agent Season 2.

We know most of the cast already, but the plot remains a bit of a mystery.

The Night Agent Season 1 was based on Matthew Quirk's best-selling novel, but for Season 2, we'll be getting away from the source material.

Right now, we don't have an official trailer or release date, either. Those will surely come with time, and we can expect to see Season 2 debut later this year, perhaps in the fall.

For now, keep checking back with TV Fanatic as we continue to bring you the latest in television news.

