The Night Agent Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else There is to Know

The Night Agent was one of the year's biggest surprises, delivering high-octane chases, compelling characters, and a killer hook for a second season.

With The Night Agent soaring to the top spot on Netflix around the globe, we're counting down the days to step back into that universe.

Below, we've rounded up everything we know about The Night Agent Season 2.

The Night Agent Season 2 Renewal Status

The Night Agent was renewed for Season 2 less than a week after its premiere in March 2023.

Shawn Ryan, Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer of The Night Agent, said of the pickup:

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix.

Wednesday Season 2: Everything We Know

"We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix added:

"We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world.

"Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, said:

"We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can't wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan, and our wonderful partners at Netflix."

The Night Agent Season 2: When Will it Premiere?

Like many shows, The Night Agent was affected by both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

Writing for The Night Agent Season 2 was underway when the first strike began.

As a result, any work on the show was shut down,

While Netflix has not confirmed a premiere date, the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

If we had to guess, we'd say it will be in the fall.

That's our guess, so it may be a bit earlier or later.

Bookmark this page because we'll be keeping it up to speed with all the latest information about a premiere date.

The Night Agent Season 2: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

10 new episodes have been ordered for the second season, which is probably a good move.

The freshman season benefited from a tightly woven story told across 10 episodes, so we should be in for more of the same here.

The Night Agent Season 2 Cast Revealed

Details about the cast are pretty much up in the air at this stage.

Gabriel Basso was the action hero of the freshman season, but it seems we could be saying goodbye to much of the original cast.

Shawn Ryan told Collider after the second season renewal that the show would likely be headed to a new location with some familiar faces, "but mostly new characters would be surrounding them."

"I wasn't interested in doing a serialized thing and ending on some cliffhanger in Season One," he said.

"I think there's only so much patience your audience has for all of that."

Given the show's success, Netflix and Ryan will want to get the follow-up season right, and given Ryan's impressive resume, we're inclined to believe he'll do whatever benefits the story.

SEAL Team Season 7: Everything We Know

To that end, our only confirmed cast member, in addition to Basso, is Amanda Warren.

Warren was spectacular on East New York and Gossip Girl -- two roles that were worlds apart from each other.

On The Night Agent, she'll be playing Catherine Weaver, a member of the program who helps oversee and train Night Agents.

Deadline broke the casting news, revealing there's a rocky bond between her and Sutherland.

With production ramping up, more casting news should be made available in the coming months, so watch this space for updates.

The Night Agent Season 2: What's About to Go Down?

The Night Agent Season 1 was based on Matthew Quirk's book of the same name.

With the show such a massive success story, a second season was ordered, meaning we'll be delving into that universe beyond the source material.

That's exciting and daunting, but any source material won't influence the work.

"[Matthew Quirk has] written plenty of books, but nothing with these characters in this world," Ryan told TVLine earlier this year.

"So it's something that with the pickup we're now working on.

"I would say that [Sutherland's first mission as a Night Agent] will be the starting-off point, to sort of see what he was being sent off to do," Ryan added.

"But we have some surprises. I don't want to say too much, because until you're actually filming it, the stories can always change."

Chicago PD Season 11 Wishlist Including More Balance and Levity and Fewer Dark, Gritty Plots

The Night Agent Season 2: Is There a Trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no promotional footage, meaning we'll have to wait longer for a trailer.

Boo! But we've accepted the call to keep you in the loop if that changes.

Where Can I Watch The Night Agent?

The Night Agent is a Netflix original series, so as you've probably guessed, all episodes are available to stream.

What are your thoughts on everything we know about the season ahead?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.