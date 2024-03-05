The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning with more teen drama and summer fun for the star-crossed love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

The TV series first aired in June 2022 and is based on the book series written by Jenny Han of the same name, who is also the showrunner.

Isabel "Belly" Conklin, her mother Laurel, and her brother Steven have spent every summer at the Fisher's house in the fictional town of Cousins Beach, and she has been in love with Conrad since she was ten.

Susannah Fisher and her sons Jeremiah and Conrad have been happy to share their vacation house with the Conklins. However, in Season 1, Belly's 'glow up' can't be ignored as both Fisher boys form crushes on her, and the aftermath has been playing out over Season 1 and Season 2.

Susannah and Laurel met in college and have been best friends ever since. This is highlighted when Laurel reads an excerpt from her book describing Susannah being there for Belly's birth.

Unfortunately, at the end of Season 1, we learn Susannah has cancer and is going to be part of a trial and try to fight it. At the beginning of Season 2, unfortunately, it is revealed she passed away.

Although Belly has had a crush on Conrad for many years, his indifference leads her to explore her feelings for Jeremiah after he professes his love for her.

He plans on escorting her to the debutante ball but ends up missing when the two are supposed to dance due to going on Susannah's phone and finding out she has cancer. This is something that Conrad has known and kept a secret all summer.

Conrad steps in for Jeremiah, and then Belly and Conrad end up kissing by the beach later that night.

Now that the three's love affair is in full swing, let's dive into everything we know about Season 3!

Has The Summer I Turned Pretty Been Renewed?

Prime Video's hit coming-of-age series has been renewed for a third season.

Season 1 premiered in June 2022, and before it even premiered, it was renewed for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, which aired in July 2023. In August 2023, it was renewed for a third season.

How Did The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 End?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 was full of Fisher family real estate drama, romantic strain, and grief.

The four children, Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Steven, have fought off Susannah's sister's determination to sell the beach house, and everyone's struggle with Susannah's loss is felt throughout the season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Finale follows Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's trip back from Brown, where they pick up Conrad after his finals.

It doesn't get off to a great start, however, because Conrad is still struggling with how he feels about Belly and happens to witness them kissing by the car when walking out of the school to meet up with them, which he doesn't like.

Along the way, a bad storm hits, and the trio is forced to stay in a motel for the night, which only has one room with one bed. Belly takes the whole thing, and the two boys sleep on the floor.

Jeremiah shows real character when he tells Conrad that he'll stop seeing Belly if he still has feelings for her and if she reciprocates those feelings, too. He convinces Conrad to tell Belly how he feels so she can have all the information she needs to decide.

Despite Conrad telling Belly how he feels, Belly wakes up the following day and puts on a Finch sweatshirt, representing her choice as Jeremiah.

This was not what Jeremiah was expecting, as he told her before the two sealed the deal with a kiss that there would not be a repeat of last summer.

Conrad sees from her choice of sweatshirts that he is not the one and tells her he didn't mean anything he said to give Billy and Jeremiah a chance to be happy, something he hadn't done before.

However, he isn't too pleased, considering he starts crying after leaving the room.

Meanwhile, Steven helps Laurel cope with the loss of Susannah by convincing her to go to a writers' group, where she reads her book aloud and meets a new friend.

We also see Taylor and Steven share their feelings for one another and finally start a relationship.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Returning Cast

Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Jackie Chung (Laurel), and Rain Spencer (Taylor) are all expected to return.

Rachel Blanchard (Susannah) returned in flashbacks during Season 2, so there's also potential there.

It is unknown if characters like Cleveland (Alfredo Narciso), Sky (Elsie Fisher), Aunt Julia (Kyra Sedgwick), or Cam (David Iacono) will be returning in Season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast Additions

There have been no confirmed cast additions for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, but Season 2 saw some excellent new characters, so it wouldn't be surprising if the same happened for the third season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Plot

Given that it is based on a book, the new season will most likely mirror Han's third and final novel, "We'll Always Have Summer." This book is set two years after the second, "It's Not Summer Without You."

In the third novel, we still see Belly struggling with which Fisher boy she truly wants. However, this time, she makes a final decision.

Even though the second season didn't strictly follow the books, the cast told PEOPLE that Season 3 should closely follow the plot of the third book.

Casalegno revealed that Han is pretty firm about staying as true to the book as possible, mainly including the main points.

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date?

There is no official release date for Season 3 yet. Fans have picked up on the fact that a teaser trailer for the show was missing from Prime Video's 2024 teaser trailer, leading some to believe it won't be streamable till 2025.

The series was initially delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but since seasons one and two were released in July, there's a chance Season 3 could follow the same pattern and be released in the summer or fall of 2024.

Where To Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

The place to watch Season 3 will be Prime Video, an Amazon MGM Studios production.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episodes

Season 1 featured seven episodes, and Season 2 saw the addition of one, totaling eight.

However, there is exciting news for Season 3, as it will have ten episodes.

Is There A Season 3 Trailer?

Unfortunately, at this point, there is no trailer available or confirmed information on when filming will start.

But, stay up-to-date on all The Summer I Turned Pretty news with TV Fanatics, as we will update you as we get more information!

