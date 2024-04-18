Elsbeth Snags Second Season at CBS

Elsbeth Tascioni has been a part of our cultural conversation for over a decade.

The delightful character first poked her head into our lives during her recurring role on The Good Wife, and people have never forgotten her.

She made an impression.

CBS recognized that the character and her first season leading a show of her own are still dominating discussions.

The network has renewed the critically acclaimed drama Elsbeth for the 2024-2025 season.

As Elsbeth is the #2 most-watched new series of the season and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, it's easy to see why renewal was so swift.

The series stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader.

Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways. Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

“Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore.

"We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

The freshman series has resonated with both broadcast and streaming audiences on Paramount+.

In live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership, Elsbeth reaches nearly 11 million viewers, which is up +52% from the program from the year ago.

According to Nielsen Most Current data, Elsbeth garners 7.27 million viewers and has improved the time period +25% from a year ago.

Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, and Bryan Goluboff serve as executive producers.

Elsbeth is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Elsbeth airs Thursdays at 10/9c on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs).

