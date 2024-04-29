Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Elsbeth investigates a blue body on golf greens

Something borrowed and someone blue.

The campy, high-profile murders never get old on the somewhat new series Elsbeth.

Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7 will be giving away a wedding where the groom's side may be short one pivotal attendee.

The spoilers for "Something Blue" look like there's much to look forward to with the guest appearance of Keegan-Michael Key playing financial advisor Ashton Hayes.

So far, what we know for sure is that there is a planned wedding, a dead groom and that Hayes is definitely the killer.

As the series is past the halfway point, the well-known faces guest starring in each episode are now firmly solidified as the episodic killers, especially since It would certainly be a waste for the showwriters to deviate from the formula now.

However, since Key's character can clearly be seen dumping the victim's body, it's all but assured that things will stick to the usual script.

What isn't made clear through the next episode's trailer or any of the promo pics is how the intended was removed from the wedding party.

Drugs have played a key role in the majority of deaths in the series so far.

From sleeping pills and tranquilizers to nitroglycerin and off-brand botox, Elsbeth has made good use of the pharmaceutical industry.

Beyond that, the only other causes of death were blunt force trauma in the form of sidewalks and statuettes.

With an actor like Key appearing in the episode, there's truly no telling what direction things will go, especially if the actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer had even a modicum of a hand in the creative process.

Beyond the expected murder by yet another familiar face, it looks like at least one dilemma that's been plaguing the titular character will finally be resolved.

It seems like Elsbeth has finally found a place to hang up her bags. The same ones she keeps closer to her chest than a mother's infant strapped into a Baby Bjorn.

All the pictures point to a festive occasion hosted by Elsbeth herself.

The only other explanation could be that she's hosting the event for a friend.

However, given the nature of Elbeth's character and how well that's gone over with the residents of NYC, it's safe to say her friend group consists of only Officer Kaya.

Speaking of the caring and capable lawwoman, Blanke looks like she'll be doing a little slaying of her own in a multicolored bodycon dress.

The real crime is not giving her character more choices in each episode beyond the standard police uniform.

And if looks are to be discussed, even Elsbeth, while still rocking floral prints like she's a plastic-covered couch from the 80s, has gotten a little bite from the fashion bug. Emphasis on a little.

She's still dressing to the beat of her own drum, but the cuts and colors are looking more tailored and less "cat lady."

Back to the party at hand, who should be seen in attendance? The charismatic Captain Wagner appears to be keeping a close eye on our favorite attorney.

With a gift in hand, Wagner can be seen offering Elsbeth a housewarming present we are almost certain she is reticent to receive.

Things really started to heat up in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 6, when Wagner and Tascioni butted heads in the most subtle of ways.

The exchange confirmed to Wagner that Elsbeth is indeed investigating the Captain while also confirming to Elsbeth that Wagner is on to her.

It's still too early to call it on whether Captain Wagner truly is guilty of corruption. There's an underlying sense that something else is afoot, and it's very possible that he could be deep undercover, working on a case himself.

Furthermore, there's no confirmation that Agent Celetano's hands are clean in all of this. It's possible the corruption goes further than even Elsbeth can perceive. It's possible Wagner is being set up to be the fall guy.

As said before, it's too soon to jump the gun just yet. For a show that likes to put all the details out there in the first few minutes of every episode, it's doing a good job of keeping the audience in the dark about this one.

A wedding, a housewarming, and Wagner's whereabouts.

That's what viewers have to look forward to in the next episode of Elsbeth. Considering there are only a few more murders left before reaching the season finale, it might be safe to guess that things will only get more tense going forward.

And since the series has already been picked up for another season, it is almost guaranteed that there will be a cliffhanger to keep audiences at the edge of their seats in anticipation.

For now, we can all look forward to an episode with another over-the-top murder and even more over-the-top connections that only our fearless sleuth can deduce.

See the trailer for Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7, "Something Blue," below and draw your own conclusions.

Do you agree that the circumstances around Captain Wagner don't seem cut and dry?

Or is this an open-and-shut case just waiting to be closed by the always eager truth finder, Elsbeth Tascioni?

