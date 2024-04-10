Quinta Brunson and the End of Abbott Elementary: Are We In For Another Short-Lived Classic?

Abbott Elementary is returning for a fourth season, and we're busting out the Gritty merch to celebrate.

But will next season be the last one for Quinta Brunson's breakout hit, or can we expect to see our favorite Philly teachers for years to come?

In a recent interview with Elle, Brunson provided some insight into her plans for the smash hit sitcom.

Brunson, an Emmy winner with a long list of accolades (including being the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations), is a Philadelphia native who developed Abbott Elementary as a love letter to her city.

Raised in Philadelphia public schools, Brunson also had the benefit of being raised by a kindergarten teacher: her mother, Norma Jean.

Brunson has a mile-long list of credits as a writer, producer, director, and actor, proving that she can wear a plethora of hats in the industry.

But none of her credits are as special as Abbott Elementary, the quirky single-camera mockumentary series nearing the end of its third season.

Brunson stars on the show alongside comedy greats like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Chris Perfetti fill out the main cast with even more talent.

Together, they're an ensemble of hilarity, feeding off each other's energy every episode to deliver a perfect mix of heart and comedy.

So, what are Brunson's long-term plans for the show? According to her, she's feeling a little differently these days than she did when the show began.

"When I first started, I was like, 'yeah, 10 seasons,'" Brunson told Elle for their 'Women of Impact' feature.

"Now I'm like, 'We'll see about that.' That would be a blessing. But also, this is a lot of work," she continued.

Brunson said she hoped she wouldn't lose sight of the story being told and hinted that she wouldn't want to drag the series on just for a nice paycheck.

"I want to make sure, no matter what, I get to worry not about the numbers or the money, but what kind of story we are telling and feeling when it's time for the story to come to a close," Brunson said.

There's a lot of debate among fans about whether it's better to cut a show short while it's still full of heart and can provide closure or if extending it as long as possible is better.

As Grey's Anatomy enters its record-breaking 21st season next fall, some fans are stoked to continue following Shonda Rhimes' biggest hit.

Others would rather say goodbye and move on.

Maybe it's better to go the Ted Lasso route, creating a well-mapped story from the beginning, always knowing exactly when it would end.

Shows like the popular Apple TV+ sports comedy have a certain finite beauty. From the beginning, Ted Lasso's creators said they intended to only run for three seasons.

This made for a special experience akin to that of Fleabag, which similarly ran intentionally for just two short seasons.

It creates a sort of exclusivity to the show -- a feeling of being a part of something special and temporary.

If Brunson chooses to keep Abbott Elementary on the short side, we can only hope that we'll be given enough notice to prepare.

The show has what it takes to last, though. It could easily go for ten or more seasons by following its current formula.

Episodes are usually built around a theme that we see play out in a few different ways with the characters.

One example of this is in Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 5, which thoughtfully explores several different friendships.

It's a clever writing choice that allows for the development of several characters at once while maintaining cohesiveness.

Throughout the series, we've seen the writers explore relationships, friendships, breakups, professional stress, family crises, financial troubles, racism, and so much more.

Brunson expertly weaves real-world issues into the script -- never in an exploitative way, but in a way that acknowledges that those issues exist and makes a statement.

Abbott Elementary is a new take on workplace comedy. It's regularly measured against other genre favorites, such as The Office and Parks and Recreation (which ran for nine and seven seasons, respectively).

With Brunson's talent, the combined gifts of the rest of the cast, and the popularity of the genre as a whole, it's reasonable to think that the show will go for as long as Brunson wants it to.

The best part about Abbott Elementary is that it's run by someone who cares that it's good television. Brunson wants the show to mean something, and it does.

Its global fanbase eagerly waits for new installments each week, but it's clear that the show is already a classic.

Even if it were to end tomorrow, we'd be joining thousands of people who would binge every episode on Disney+ over and over just so we'd never have to say goodbye.

Whether it graces our screens for years to come or ends after a few short seasons, Abbott Elementary has already proven that it has all the makings of a classic.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on Abbott Elementary and how you'd like to see it end (or not).

How important is it for a show to be long-running versus tapping out at its height?

Chat with us in the comments, and check out our reviews of the show so far.

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.