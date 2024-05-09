The Bear Season 3 Teaser Finds Carmy Back in the Kitchen

This is not the same old Original Beef of Chicagoland!

In a sleek tease of the upcoming season, which also announced the premiere date, Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is in the kitchen of the gorgeously remodeled restaurant.

From a "dive" restaurant with video games and a mouth-watering menu comes something out of a fairytale.

To say things look different is an understatement.

Although we know that Carmy is a highly-trained and respected chef, sometimes that's difficult to remember as we've mostly known him in his family restaurant, which doesn't require such a pedigree.

Well, it didn't, but during The Bear Season 2, while the old was being gutted to bring in the new, Carmy was also ensuring his crack team received formal training.

We have no doubt they'll be a formidable team when the refurbished restaurant launches.

While the second season was more personal, offering every character more background and growth, the teaser suggests they're ready to get back into the kitchen and make their new venture a success.

The Bear's premiere season dropped us right in the middle of the Original Beef's hectic kitchen, showing how mismanagement and low morale could stunt the growth of a diamond in the rough.

When Carmy returned after his brother's death, things were in complete disarray. The first season was a frenetic, energy-fueled adrenaline ride where the ticking of the order tapes set us all on edge.

Turning around the restaurant to start over is no small feat, and it required everyone to come together and get out of each other's way to do the job.

Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.

In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities.

Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season, we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The teaser suggests that they're ready to make their mark on Chicago, the city also playing a role in the teaser, reminding us of the stakes ahead.

Opening a restaurant anywhere is taking a chance most cannot afford, and when you see the vastness of the city, it drives home how difficult it is to grab people's attention.

Their success or failure will be revealed on Thursday, June 27, when all episodes of the series drop.

That's not the release we'd choose, as the show has proven it can pack a lot of dense material demanding discussion in its short episodes.

Get your first full look at the teaser below.

But, that's the drop we're going to get, so we'll do what we can to cover it in as much detail as possible.

Maybe we'll even find a recipe or two on Food Fanatic that we can share with our readers to make the experience more immersive.

What do you thknk about the teaser?

Will the restaurant relaunch be a success?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.