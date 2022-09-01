House of the Dragon Episode 3 Photos: The Calm Before the Storm

at .  Updated at .

The tension looks set to mount on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3.

If the photos and teaser are to be believed, the action will shift considerably.

Alicent will have a son, but how will that affect her relationship with Rhaenyra?

There is a lot to unpack in the photos below.

Check them out, and don't forget to watch new episodes as they air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

1. Batte Lines Are Drawn - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Batte Lines Are Drawn - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
After making a deal with Corlys, it looks like Daemon will be helping deal with the problem with the shores of Driftmark.

2. The New Queen - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

The New Queen - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
The official teaser for the episode showed Queen Alicent with a son named Aegon. There could be plenty of true heirs to the throne on the horizon. How will that change her relationship with Rhaenyra?

3. Attending an Event - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Attending an Event - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Rhaenyra is less than thrilled in the official teaser about all of the changes, so we're inclined to believe something big will happen.

4. Tension Mounts - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Tension Mounts - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Viserys and Rhaenyra's relationship hasn't been great since Aemma's death, and it doesn't look any better here. Rhaenyra was clearly upset that her father married her best friend.

5. Making an Offering? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Making an Offering? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
We're not quite sure what is happening here, but we hope it's good for some of the people we like.

6. At the Tree - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

At the Tree - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Rhaenyra and Alicent had some great conversations at the tree. It will be intriguing to see what changes that, well, everything has changed in King's Landing.

7. Battle Plans - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Battle Plans - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
There has to be a plan of attack in any battle, and we're sure Corlys will be thinking of everything here.

8. Ser Laenor - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Ser Laenor - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Ser Laenor is working with his father to bring some peace and unity to Driftmark. How will that play out during a battle?

9. Vermond and Corlys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Vermond and Corlys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Tension mounts between brothers when it becomes clear that this mission to take back what's theirs is not going to be easy.

10. Expedition Time - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Expedition Time - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
With so much going on, Rhaenyra looks to be going on an expedition.

11. Family Ties - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Family Ties - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Viserys finally has a make heir, which is sure to cause a lot of problems going forward.

12. Alicent and Viserys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Alicent and Viserys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Alicent cares for Viserys, and this looks like a happy moment for the pair by a fire.

13. Time for Battle - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3

Time for Battle - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
It looks like we're getting our first big battle on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Show:
House of the Dragon
Tags:
Photo Galleries, TV News
Related Photos:
Photo Galleries Slideshows, TV News Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:
Modified:

House of the Dragon Quotes

I, Viserys Targaryen, first of his name King of the Andals, and the Rhoynar, and the First Men Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm do hereby name Rhaenyra Targaryen Princess of Dragons tone And heir to the Iron Throne.

Viserys

Aemma: You know I don't like you to go flying while I'm in this condition.
Rhaenyra: You don't like me to go flying while you're in any condition.
Alicent: Your Grace.
Aemma: Good morrow, Alicent.
Rhaenyra: Did you sleep?
Aemma: I slept.
Rhaenyra: How long?
Aemma: I don't need mothering, Rhaenyra.
Rhaenyra: Well, here you are, surrounded by attendants all focused on the baby.
Aemma: Someone has to attend to you. You will lie in this bed soon enough, Rhaenyra. This discomfort is how we serve the realm.
Rhaenyra: I'd rather serve as a knight and ride to battle and glory.
Aemma: We have royal wombs, you and I. The child bed is our battlefield. We must learn to face it with a stiff lip. Now take a bath. You stink of dragon.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Photos

Time for Battle - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Alicent and Viserys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Family Ties - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Expedition Time - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Vermond and Corlys - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
Ser Laenor - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Slideshows
  2. By Tag
  3. House of the Dragon Slideshows
  4. House of the Dragon Episode 3 Photos: The Calm Before the Storm