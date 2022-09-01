House of the Dragon Episode 3 Photos: The Calm Before the Storm

I, Viserys Targaryen, first of his name King of the Andals, and the Rhoynar, and the First Men Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm do hereby name Rhaenyra Targaryen Princess of Dragons tone And heir to the Iron Throne.
Aemma: You know I don't like you to go flying while I'm in this condition. Rhaenyra: You don't like me to go flying while you're in any condition. Alicent: Your Grace. Aemma: Good morrow, Alicent. Rhaenyra: Did you sleep? Aemma: I slept. Rhaenyra: How long? Aemma: I don't need mothering, Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra: Well, here you are, surrounded by attendants all focused on the baby. Aemma: Someone has to attend to you. You will lie in this bed soon enough, Rhaenyra. This discomfort is how we serve the realm. Rhaenyra: I'd rather serve as a knight and ride to battle and glory. Aemma: We have royal wombs, you and I. The child bed is our battlefield. We must learn to face it with a stiff lip. Now take a bath. You stink of dragon.