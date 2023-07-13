New Shows That Stole Our Hearts

During the 2022-2023 television season, we saw many new and wonderful series begin.

There are dramas, comedies, and thrillers added into the mix of already-running shows. Many of the new offerings have big-name actors (Harrison Ford? Hello! He's in two new shows!), and all have layered and entertaining characters.

Whether you’re looking for a period piece, a legal drama, or a satirical comedy, there is a little something for everyone, and our TV Fanatics have compiled a list of the best new series of the 2022-2023 season.

Check out our list below, and let us know if yours was on the list!