Survivor Season 43: Cast Revealed!

Survivor Season 43 is almost here.
CBS has unveiled the official cast for the new season of the long-running reality series.
New episodes premiere Wednesday, September 21, at 8/7c.
The season gets off the ground with a two-hour installment.
1.
Survivor Season 43 Cast Shot
2.
Cassidy Clark - Survivor
Age: 26
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer
3.
Cody Assenmacher - Survivor
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales
4.
Dwight Moore - Survivor
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.
Occupation: Graduate student
5.
Elisabeth “Elie” Scott - Survivor
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist
6.
Geo Bustamante - Survivor
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager
7.
James Jones - Survivor
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Event planner
8.
Jeanine Zheng - Survivor
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: UX designer
9.
Jesse Lopez - Survivor
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Political science PhD
10.
Justine Brennan - Survivor
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.
Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Occupation: Cyber security sales
11.
Karla Cruz Godoy - Survivor
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Newark, Del.
Occupation: Educational project manager
12.
Lindsay Carmine - Survivor
Age: 42
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.
Occupation: Pediatric nurse
13.
Mike “Gabler” Gabler - Survivor
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist
14.
Morriah Young - Survivor
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Teacher
15.
Nneka Ejere - Survivor
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist
16.
Noelle Lambert - Survivor
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.
Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.
Occupation: U.S. Paralympian
17.
Owen Knight - Survivor
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: College admissions director
18.
Ryan Medrano - Survivor
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Ga.
Current Residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate
19.
Sami Layadi - Survivor
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Pet cremator