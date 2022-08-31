Survivor Season 43: Cast Revealed!

Survivor Season 43 is almost here.

CBS has unveiled the official cast for the new season of the long-running reality series.

New episodes premiere Wednesday, September 21, at 8/7c.

The season gets off the ground with a two-hour installment.

Scroll down to find out the full cast.

1. Survivor Season 43 Cast Shot

Survivor Season 43 Cast Shot
This is the cast of Survivor Season 43 on CBS. They look great, right?

2. Cassidy Clark - Survivor

Cassidy Clark - Survivor
Age: 26 Hometown: Plano, Texas Current Residence: Austin, Texas Occupation: Designer

3. Cody Assenmacher - Survivor

Cody Assenmacher - Survivor
Age: 35 Hometown: Preston, Iowa Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii Occupation: Elevator sales

4. Dwight Moore - Survivor

Dwight Moore - Survivor
Age: 22 Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif. Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn. Occupation: Graduate student

5. Elisabeth “Elie” Scott - Survivor

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott - Survivor
Age: 31 Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah Occupation: Clinical psychologist

6. Geo Bustamante - Survivor

Geo Bustamante - Survivor
Age: 36 Hometown: Miami, Fla. Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii Occupation: Project manager

7. James Jones - Survivor

James Jones - Survivor
Age: 37 Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Occupation: Event planner

8. Jeanine Zheng - Survivor

Jeanine Zheng - Survivor
Age: 24 Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass. Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif. Occupation: UX designer

9. Jesse Lopez - Survivor

Jesse Lopez - Survivor
Age: 30 Hometown: Venice, Calif. Current Residence: Durham, N.C. Occupation: Political science PhD

10. Justine Brennan - Survivor

Justine Brennan - Survivor
Age: 29 Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif. Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif. Occupation: Cyber security sales

11. Karla Cruz Godoy - Survivor

Karla Cruz Godoy - Survivor
Age: 28 Hometown: San Diego, Calif. Current Residence: Newark, Del. Occupation: Educational project manager

12. Lindsay Carmine - Survivor

Lindsay Carmine - Survivor
Age: 42 Hometown: Greensboro, N.C. Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa. Occupation: Pediatric nurse

13. Mike “Gabler” Gabler - Survivor

Mike “Gabler” Gabler - Survivor
Age: 52 Hometown: Houston, Texas Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho Occupation: Heart valve specialist

14. Morriah Young - Survivor

Morriah Young - Survivor
Age: 28 Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Occupation: Teacher

15. Nneka Ejere - Survivor

Nneka Ejere - Survivor
Age: 43 Hometown: Weatherford, Texas Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas Occupation: Pharmacist

16. Noelle Lambert - Survivor

Noelle Lambert - Survivor
Age: 25 Hometown: Londonderry, N.H. Current Residence: Manchester, N.H. Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

17. Owen Knight - Survivor

Owen Knight - Survivor
Age: 30 Hometown: Bethesda, Md. Current Residence: New Orleans, La. Occupation: College admissions director

18. Ryan Medrano - Survivor

Ryan Medrano - Survivor
Age: 25 Hometown: Savannah, Ga. Current Residence: El Paso, Texas Occupation: Warehouse associate

19. Sami Layadi - Survivor

Sami Layadi - Survivor
Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev. Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev. Occupation: Pet cremator

