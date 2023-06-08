The Best LGBTQ+ Themed Episodes In the Law & Order Universe!

The Law & Order shows have evolved along with society.

Back in the 1990s, Law & Order Season 3 Episode 21, featuring a gay cop whose brothers in blue let him die because of his sexual orientation, was an unusual, controversial story.

And Law & Order: SVU wasn't always respectful toward trans people or cross-dressers; in early episodes, the detectives referred to a potentially cross-dressing victim using derogatory language.

But in 2023, gay and trans people are more visible, and in recent years, the Law & Order shows have voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community through their stories.

Check out our list of our favorite Law & Order LGBTQ+ episodes