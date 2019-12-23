Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 12-23-19: Christmas in Salem

Christmas in Salem used to be a break from the drama.

Miracles happened, someone read the Christmas story to sick children, and the whole town gathered at the Horton house to celebrate the holiday and watch the iconic Horton tree trimming.

But in recent years, the holiday has taken back seat to the drama instead of the other way around. Will that happen again on Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-23-19?

The spoiler video suggests that Stefano/Steve may step into the Grinch role.

According to the video, Kayla never moved on from Steve despite her protestations to the contrary and recognizes him when he dresses as Santa during the annual Christmas reading.

It would be a true Christmas miracle if hearing Kayla's voice broke whatever brainwashing Steve has undergone and he reverted to his true self.

But since this storyline just started, it's highly unlikely it will end that soon. Instead, this is probably the beginning of months of Kayla wondering what's going on with Steve while claiming to new beau Justin that she's moved on.

The spoiler video also depicts Abby and Chad arriving at the Horton House for Christmas.

Hopefully, Julie and Jennifer will share hosting duties and the Horton tree trimming will provide viewers with the warm holiday feelings they look forward to every year.

NBC has also released a few Days of Our Lives spoiler photos. Check them out below and let us know what you think.

Lani scrutinizes the Gabi Chic storefront.

Gabi Chic is ready for Christmas, but Lani and Kristen want to put coal in Gabi's stocking this year.

For some reason, Lani has dressed as a nun again. This must be part of their revenge plan.

Spoilers say that someone throws a rock through the Gabi Chic storefront window. Could a vengeful Lani be the culprit?

Kayla thinks Santa Claus looks familiar.

The good news: Kayla is doing the annual Christmas reading. That means viewers will probably get to hear the Christmas story, which is one of the best Salem Christmas traditions.

The bad news: It looks like this silly Stefano/Steve story is going to be a distraction during Christmas.

It's not clear yet how Kayla realizes that a fully bearded Stefano/Steve resembles her missing husband. But Stefano/Steve's attempt to get away from her is sure to be silly.



Eve has an announcement for Jack and Jennifer.

Eve's announcement had better be that she's so grateful to be out of jail that she's not going to go right back to trying to interfere with Jack and Jennifer's relationship.

It is Christmas, after all. Plus, it would be obnoxious for Eve to lash out at Jack and Jennifer after Abby's investigation led to her release.

JJ appears to be in this photo too, which is weird since he's in the hospital recovering from drug abuse, plus he looks healthy and clean-shaven.

Spoilers say there are also going to be flashbacks of last Christmas, but this can't be one of them since Jennifer was still in a coma last Christmas.

Of course, photos can be misleading. in any event, it'll be interesting to see what happens with this.

The Hortons rally around JJ.

FINALLY!

After weeks of JJ suffering in silence while his family paid lip service to being worried about him, they're all going to head to the hospital to offer some much-needed support.

Hopefully, Jennifer will remind JJ that she struggled with pill addiction too and he will allow her to help guide him back towards health.

It would be a true Christmas miracle if a doctor was somehow involved in JJ's care while he's in the hospital too, but we'll take what we can get.

The annual Horton Christmas party happens.

The Horton Christmas party is always the highlight of the Christmas season on Days of Our Lives.

This year is extra special because it's the first Christmas Jack and Jennifer have spent together since his return from the dead.

Jack and Jennifer have been bringing the romance lately too, so their Christmas reunion should be full of Jack's signature huge surprises and the couple's declarations of eternal love.

Maybe we'll even get a reference to, if not a flashback of, that time Jack knocked over the Christmas tree when he sneaked in as part of an elaborate plan to propose to Jennifer.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What are your hopes and expectations for Christmas 2019 on Days of Our Lives?

What spoilers for the week of 12-23-19 are you most looking forward to, and what can you do without?

