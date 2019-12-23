Watch Shameless Online: Season 10 Episode 7

Did Carl manage to fix the mean streets of Chicago?

On Shameless Season 10 Episode 7, the teenager learned more details about the crime rate, and what the city was doing to fix it.

Meanwhile, Frank prepared to sell Carl's child to Ingrid when it emerged that her ex-husband was leaving her all over again.

What did he and Liam have to do to get the most money?

Elsewhere, V and Kev realized they were losing out on a lot of money after a shocking death.

What did they do to balance the books?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.