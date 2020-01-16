Better Call Saul to End With Season 6!

You only have two more seasons to enjoy Saul Goodman!

Well, given the journey of Better Call Saul's Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, that's not set in stone.

What IS set is the final season for the critically acclaimed drama.

Yes, just as we had to say goodbye to Walter White, we have two more seasons to get better acquainted with "Saul" as played by Bob Odenkirk with the announcement from AMC today of a sixth and final season.

"From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end," showrunner Peter Gould revealed Thursday during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

"We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes."

While its predecessor ran for five seasons and 62 episodes (the last season was split into two parts), Better Call Saul will run for a total of six seasons and 63 episodes.

"Green-lighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

"But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding." "It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today.

"We congratulate [co-creator] Vince [Gilligan], Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

The ending doesn't come as a surprise, as Giancarlo Esposito has noted in the past that the spinoff series would run for six seasons before signing off.

Through the first four seasons of Better Call Saul, we've gotten to know Jimmy McGill, the man who eventually becomes the Saul Goodman we knew so well from Breaking Bad.

In the Better Call Saul Season 4 finale, Jimmy shared that his future would find him practicing law under an assumed name.

While Better Call Saul is the only offical spinoff of the juggernaut that was Breaking Bad, Gilligan also explored the life of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman after the events he experienced with Walter on the Netflix original movie, El Camino.

For those of you without Netflix, that movie will premiere on AMC on February 16.

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres on the network a week later on February 23.

What do you think of this news? Are you ready to let go of everything associated with Breaking Bad's universe, or are you holding out hope for more stories to roll out later?

