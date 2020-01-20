Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 1-20-20: The Tragic Past Revealed!

Finally!

Ever since the time jump, Days of Our Lives has alluded to off-screen events, leaving viewers guessing as to what happened.

But on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-20-20, we're going to be let in on the secret as characters discuss what's happened.

While some viewers might prefer to go back in time permanently, the time jump -- and its tragic events -- are here to stay.

However, according to the spoiler video, the characters will have flashbacks of one awful night when everything changed.

The video goes by fast but contains scenes of Sarah in labor, Haley at the bottom of the hospital stairs, and Will driving a car shortly before Adrienne honks and swerves.

It also promises to answer viewer questions about how Haley and Adrienne died.

The video doesn't give many hints, so you'll have to tune in to find out what went down.

But NBC has also released spoiler photos that may fill in some of the blanks. Check them out below.

Sonny and Justin relive the last day of Adrienne's life.

Justin was last seen comforting Sonny after Will insisted on a divorce.

So it's logical for Justin and Sonny to recall the events that led to Adrienne's death and Will's incarceration.

These scenes should be emotional, so make sure you have your tissues handy.



Sarah goes into labor.

Clearly, Sarah's labor resulted Adrienne's accident. From the spoiler video, it appears Adrienne was driving Sarah to the hospital at the time.

The question here is why Adrienne was doing that at all instead of Maggie.

Spoilers suggest Maggie had another alcoholism relapse. Could she have been too drunk to drive when Sarah went into labor?



Tragedy strikes Adrienne and Sarah.

This one is easy to put together from the spoiler video.

The most likely scenario is that Adrienne was driving Sarah to the hospital when the accident occurred.

Obviously, Adrienne got killed, and Sarah's labor was probably affected by the crash.

Spoilers suggest that Sarah's baby died, too, as a result of the crash, and Victor and Xander switched the corpse with Kristen's baby.

Tony learns Anna has betrayed him.

This is an interesting one. There hasn't been much said about Tony and Anna other than that they went to Europe.

Anna was so determined to be with Tony that she faked a relationship with Roman to make him jealous, and their love survived Tony's arrest for his part in Ted Laurent's death.

So how and why did Anna betray him now?

As Kristen goes into labor, a complication arises.

Kristen's pregnancy was high-risk, so it's not surprising that she had a complicated delivery.

But was the complication related to her labor or Victor's need to break up her relationship with Brady?

Since spoilers say that Victor switched Kristen and Sarah's babies, my money is on Victor creating a crisis where none existed.

Xander helps Sarah deliver her baby.

Obviously, Sarah's labor accelerated because of the crash. It looks like she delivered on the side of the road.

It fits with the idea of Victor switching the babies. The baby might have been killed by the force of the accident, and Xander would have done anything for Sarah.

So it makes sense that he would work with Victor to give Sarah a live baby and let Kristen think hers died.



Xander and Victor make a fateful decision.

Xander probably called Victor after he delivered Sarah's baby and apprised him of the situation.

We know that Xander and Victor somehow pinned the accident on Will, though it's confusing how Will could think he was responsible for an accident for which he wasn't responsible.

Most people know whether they've hit a car or not. Talk about gaslighting.

Anyway, it's likely that this was the beginning of putting this plan into place.



A guilt-ridden Will confides in JJ.

Cousins Will and JJ were always close.

Even when JJ was smoking too much weed and going down a bad path, Will never gave up on him etirely, and the cousins have a heart-to-heart every now and then.

It makes sense that Will would confide in JJ about what he thinks happened the night of the accident. It should be a powerful scene.



Abigail tells JJ that Haley is dead.

At least JJ didn't find the body himself this time.

It would be wonderful if this scene includes some mention of the first girlfriend JJ lost to death, but the writers are determined to pretend that JJ and Paige were never a thing, so it probably won't happen.

JJ's breakdown should be phenomenally painful and soapy, though, and Casey Moss will surely hit this one out of the park.



Will confesses to Sonny and Justin.

We know that Will didn't cause the accident, but these scenes should be emotional anyway.

Will believed he killed Adrienne, and Sonny and Justin had to have been lost in grief when he chose to make his confession.

Emotions will run high during this one, and it'll be a powerful way to end the week of 1-20-20.

