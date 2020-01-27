Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 1-27-20: Back to the Future

After an intensely sad week of flashbacks, Days of Our Lives returns to the current storylines, and a secret is out.

Kind of, anyway.

The spoiler video and photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-27-20 suggest that Will may not be too eager to tell the world that he was falsely blamed for Adrienne's death.

According to the official spoiler video, Will goes back to his cell armed with the knowledge that Victor framed him. But is he telling himself or Ben?

Either way, Ciara doesn't intend to let it go.

Will: Victor did this to me.

Ciara: He's not going to get away with it.

Of course, Victor is a formidable opponent, and Ciara can't count on her status as his favorite granddaughter to protect her if she goes toe-to-toe with him.

It's anyone's guess what's going to happen with this, but the story is far from over -- in fact, it's just beginning.

This isn't the only secret that's out, though. Shawn comes to town to deal with Hope's odd behavior and realizes she's Gina, but is it too late?

You need to die. Gina

A quick scene in the spoiler video depicts Gina holding a gun on Marlena, while elsewhere, John is tied to a pipe in an abandoned warehouse somewhere.



Which storyline are you most excited for?

NBC has released 10 spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-27-20. Check them out below, and let us know what you're most excited to see.



Will and Ciara debate whether to come forward with the truth.

Now that WIll knows he's innocent, the big question is what he should do next. There is so much fallout from Victor's deception that needs to be undone.

Sarah thinks Kristen's baby is hers, Kristen accidentally killed Haley while lashing out in grief, and Will divorced Sonny while sitting in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

Undoing this won't be easy. Ciara and Will don't have any proof other than Victor's unrecorded confession, which Victor could easily deny having made.

But Will needs to get out of jail and try to repair things with Sonny. So let's hope he takes a step in that direction.



Brady and Kristen bond as they grieve their daughter.

This should have happened months ago instead of Kristen accidentally killing Haley and then running off to the convent.

Of course, this spoiler could be a giant fake-out. The photo is from the hospital scenes that occurred during flashback week. So it might not be happening in the present.

Who do you want Brady to end up with?

But if it is happening now, how will that affect Brady's plan to pretend to be with Nicole? And can he grieve with Kristen without falling for her again?



Lani learns Eli and Gabi are getting married.

Don't worry, Lani. This wedding isn't happening.

It might get as far as Gabi putting on a wedding dress, but there's no way she and Eli are end game.

Days of Our Lives loves the trope of the interrupted wedding, so it's likely that either Lani or someone else will interrupt the nuptials to reveal the truth.

In the meantime, Lani will continue to be enraged that Gabi is getting away with this. Let's hope she doesn't do anything she's going to regret.



Gina is rattled when Shawn arrives in Salem at Rafe's behest.

There are at least four or five people wandering around Salem who are aware that "Hope" isn't acting like herself.

It would be nice if they would all work together, but in any case, it's good that Rafe is FINALLY doing something besides talking to people about his concerns.

Shawn is close with his mother and familiar with Gina, so Gina has every reason to be rattled. There's no way she can pull off pretending to be Hope in front of him.



Anna, Tony, and John are shocked when "Steve" lashes out at Anna.

So that's why Anna and Tony's exit was part of flashback week.

It didn't seem like it fit with the rest of the stories, but now it makes sense.

Tony and Anna will meet up with John and "Steve" in Europe and things will start to unravel (hopefully).

It isn't over yet, though, because the spoiler video shows that Stevano manages to take John prisoner. But let's hope Tony and Anna have a big part in the end of this story.



John grows suspicious of "Steve."

It's about time.

John is supposed to be Steve's best friend, as well as Salem's leading private eye and a former ISA agent.

He should have noticed something off about his old friend from the get-go, especially since Stevano was associated with a not-acting-like-herself Hope.

Better late than never, though. But hopefully not too late for John, who gets taken prisoner by Stevano and Rolf.



Rafe and Shawn desperately try to track down Gina.

Gina's solution to everything is to run away.

It's not a great idea, but since it appears she'll be taking Marlena with her as a hostage, that could change things for her.

She's been inept at covering her tracks so far, though the cops have been equally incompetent at picking up on it.

But with Shawn and Rafe working together, is there a chance they'll find her soon and end her reign of terror?



Believing Nicole is with Brady, Eric turns to someone else for comfort.

Ugh. Eric can't have it both ways like this.

He berated Nicole over her choice to keep the baby's parentage secret from him, refusing her attempts to make amends over and over.

NOW he wants her back?

Reuniting with Sarah is better than coming to blows with Brady yet again, but enough already.

Eric, Sarah, Nicole, and Brady have been stuck in this annoying pattern for far too long. Sarah should reject Eric in favor of Xander and the rest of them should find something else to do.



Chad and Abigail make a startling discovery.

This could mean just about anything, considering how many secrets there are in Salem.

It could even mean the start of a new storyline.

But since they've been talking about unseating Gabi and about Chad's text-only relationship with Stevano, their discovery likely has to do with one of those stories.

The other thing they could discover is that "Hope" pushed Jennifer off the balcony, since Abby has been looking into that forever.



Brady is thrown by Xander's urgent request.

What does Xander want?

He's involved with this baby switch/accident coverup thing, wants to be there for Sarah and "her" baby's cancer, and wants to ensure Ciara's silence.

So his request probably has something to do with making sure Ciara keeps her mouth shut.

Could Xander want Brady to convince Ciara to take an assignment out of town? Or is it something more diabolical?

What do you make out of these spoilers, Days of Our Lives fanatics?

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.